You should already know the rest of the trajectory of this production created by Álex Pina and directed by Jesús Colmenar. Translated in I don’t know how many languages, with a song (borrowed, be careful, from the anti-fascist resistance) that is a whole anthem and a legion of fans that venerates its protagonists so much and does not hesitate to dress in those characteristic red jumpsuits that are already sign of identity. The importance is such that the red N has not thought much about it and yesterday announced a spin off with one of its most characteristic characters, Berlin, which will be released in 2023.

The cast of actors from The Money Heist received the worst news that can be had at the end of the first season of a series: the project had not caught on in Antena 3 and possibly the story would stay in those 9 episodes that they had recorded, without much budget, during 2016. However, At that time they did not imagine that only a few months later everything would take a 180 degree turn with the intervention of Netflix. The platform bought the rights to the series, offered it in its catalog, dressing it with a bit of promotion, and The Money Heist It went from being a failure in broadcast TV to a mass phenomenon of the streaming service. What things.

Possibly you too are hooked on the series -few reasons occur to me if not why you are reading this-, so I’m sure you are interested in having some clue about the last 5 chapters belonging to part 2 of the 5th season. I’m right?

The final five chapters of La Casa de Papel

In addition to offering us a preview of no less than 15 minutes – you have it a little below – Netflix has also revealed the name of the final five chapters. Each one is accompanied by an image that could help us (or not, who knows) to imagine where the shots go. These are the episodes.

Episode 6: Exhaust Valves

It features Rio in the picture holding a gun. We will clearly see the team’s reaction to Tokyo’s death, with Rio being the most affected by the loss. Will you react unexpectedly to what happened, putting your team in danger?

Episode 7: Excited Science

We once again have Berlin present, so the episode will once again move to a past time, in which this and Palermo were together and daydreaming.

Episode 8: The Elegance Theory

This image is quite disconcerting: part of the gang is gathered in the room below the building, happy (despite the one above them). Have they found a way to escape?

Episode 9: What is talked about in bed

The Professor stars in the penultimate promotional image. He is dressed in pajamas, thus keeping relation to the title of the chapter, and a coat. Perhaps we will discover some secret plan in extremis that this character had up his sleeve.

Episode 10: A Family Tradition

We have Colonel Tamayo at a table, defiantly facing Denver, in what could be a confession. We doubt that this character betrays his own so there must be a cat locked up. Do they end up arresting the gang and then running away? You have to wait until Friday to find out.

There is very little left to enjoy the end of The Money Heist. The last five chapters will be available this Friday, December 3, at 9am, on Netflix. Then we leave you the The Legacy event to the whole that Netflix celebrated (lasts 5 hours, yes). Right at the end (at the 4:46:00 scoreboard) you have the 15-minute advance that they released exclusively. Hit the play.