Recently the elected mayor of New York, the financial capital of the world, has been pushing in the education sector for cryptocurrencies to be part of the education given in schools.

As he asserted in the November 7 interview on CNN, “Cryptocurrencies are a new way of paying for goods and services around the world, so students must be prepared for a new way of thinking.”

In addition, he indicated that plans will be promoted for New York companies to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as part of payment, stating that “it must be stepped on carefully and done correctly.” However, the biggest surprise for the 61-year-old mayor of the most influential city in the world, was talking about Blockchain and Bitcoin to young people on the street and that the answer was: “What is that?”

What educational advances exist in the Spanish-speaking community?

Despite the fact that by 2019 only five countries in the region had defined development plans in terms of financial education, the trend that has occurred due to the impact of COVID-19 on educational methods has shown that student-oriented plans and developers prepared to assimilate the use of the Blockchain are a palpable reality. This reality can hardly be overshadowed, that is why we present you with examples of development by country, in the company of universities and FinTech companies, to expand the scope of cryptographic knowledge:

Argentina:

The University of San Andrés lends its spaces for the presentation of the Udesa Blockchain Lab, with the intention of talking about the operation of the Bicoin, usefulness and how it can be beneficial for students. On top of that, the space of the Startup Competition, where participants can apply for projects that bet on the innovation of digital finance and the development of technology linked to the Blockchain thanks to the sponsorship of Stellar Development Foundation.

EDUCoin, The cryptocurrency based on the Bitcoin protocol, was developed without profit and with the aim of bringing the education of crypto assets to all those who want to learn how cryptocurrencies work. According to its CEO, “The tool seeks to bring cryptocurrency technology closer to people, who are encouraged to try and operate, understanding how the money of the future works. We seek to create a real experience without costs or risks to demonstrate the simplicity of cryptocurrency transactions ”.

Chili:

The Chilean Association of Municipalities (ACHM) gave an online seminar on administrative management in the municipal sector and its integration with Blockchain technology. The seminar was held totally free in order to implement Blockchain technology in municipal management, with the intention of optimizing the administrative system to make it more secure and transparent, in addition, it had the participation of the Metropolitan Technological University and the company Re -Imagine Group, who talked about the successful use cases on the execution of this type of projects.

The University of Chile gave a diploma in Blockchain, smart contracts and value chains, especially focused on the application of Smart Contracts. It was focused on professionals in the information technology area interested in knowing the practical potential of technology, with the intention of providing the ability to revolutionize digital transactions and that can be applied in business contexts.

Colombia:

Given that only 1% of Colombian schools teach the subject of financial education, the Colombian Henry Jean Velásquez developed a game that promotes the study of financial markets, to buy and sell at the right time, earning money from the differential of the movements. The motivation was inspired by Decree 457 of 2014 of Colombian legislation that stipulated financial and economic education as learning to be addressed in the nation’s schools.

Binance and the Metis hackathon they combine to reward protocol developers linked to decentralized applications and p2p systems. The intention of the project is to plant attractions in Colombia for local talent, with prizes linked to the Metis token that reach a maximum of one million dollars, In addition, the projects that participate in the program and allow the Binance platform to incorporate prototypes of solutions to p2p payments, will also be awarded for the execution of their development.

Ecuador:

The International University of Ecuador provides its International Finance students with the necessary knowledge to understand cryptocurrencies and manage the necessary tools for their investment. Concepts such as technical analysis, risk factor, portfolio profitability, economic analysis and its relationship with finances, among other aspects, are explained.

With Quito, The seed fund that seeks to attract Quito entrepreneurs who develop technology related to Blockchain, Big Data and associated technologies, offered prizes of up to USD 20,000 to the winners. The calls for new projects are made constantly, if you have any undertaking related to the development of information technologies through Blockchain.

Venezuela:

The Universidad de los Llanos is considering including related careers in Blockchain and Cryptocurrency engineering. The director of Curricular Innovation asserted that their academic plans must form an educational offer that is linked to Blockchain technology, with the intention of being able to capture the interest of students and also the growing interest of financial institutions in attracting trained and trained personnel with the necessary skills for the implementation of the protocols. If you are interested in opening your knowledge with access to the labor field, through this link you can see the growth of decentralized protocols through NFT.

The Andrés Bello Catholic University incorporates Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies as mandatory subjects. The measure came into effect in the semesters that began in October, changing the curriculum of some careers such as Business Administration and Public accounting, I feel this, where the greatest effort has been made to incorporate knowledge related to technology.

Does the financial capital of the world have something to learn from the countries of the south?

As has been presented through the specific choice of news related to education and its usefulness to the labor market, so that a full development of the educational components linked to the development of technology can be achieved, it is necessary that companies combine eager for human talent capable of developing the projects of the future, allowing students to project good salaries based on their knowledge.

Recently, with the boom that the NFT market has had both for the distribution of artistic content and Play to Earn games, the exponential growth will require fresh minds capable of developing the necessary ideas linked and that they become accessible projects through the implementation of decentralized technology. It is demonstrated that Latin America has not lagged behind in the educational development of training regarding Blockchain, but also that it presents its citizens with the opportunity to take full advantage of the path of Web 3.0.

Keep reading: