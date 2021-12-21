Herb crackers with goat cheese and jam: recipe for an appetizer of sweet and savory contrasts

In a complete cheese board, you cannot miss toast or crunchy crackers and something sweeter that provides that fresh touch of contrast, such as fruits and compotes. This recipe combines all those ideas into a few herb crackers They are already delicious on their own, but they become a great snack when accompanied by goat cheese and a good jam.

The original Swiss recipe uses a mixture of oregano and parsley for the dough, but we have also used chives and thyme we had at home, in addition to the handful of fresh spinach. You can actually use any green combination that you prefer or like, as all the traditional aromatic herbs combine very well with the flavor of the butter that aromatizes the savory pastas.

{“videoId”: “x868z42”, “autoplay”: true, “title”: “Rolled canapes for party snacks and friends’ gatherings”}

It is best to work with a food processor or food processor, but a blender will do the trick. Start by mashing the spinach with the herbs, ice and oil. Add the flour, the very cold and chopped butter and the salt, and shred more in short streaks. Little by little they will form like crumbs and then a more compact mass. Finish working by hand on a clean surface, flatten into a rectangle and wrap in plastic film. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Roll out the dough into a rectangular shape leaving a thickness of 1 cm. Cut the cookies with a good sharp knife, in the shape of rectangles or squares to taste. Distribute on a tray lined with non-stick paper and prick with a fork. Read: Quick custard in microwave. Easy, simple and delicious cooking recipe Bake for about 20-25 minutes, ensuring that they are not toasted. Wait a little out of the oven before letting it cool on a rack. Serve with the cheese spread on one end and a little jam.

With what to accompany the salty crackers

It is not necessary to assemble all the crackers with goat cheese and jam, we can always serve them without more as part of the snack or appetizer table in a party menu, or take them out with the vermouth or the weekend beer. They are a perfect complement to any table of cheeses, patés and / or sausages, and they will also work with smoked fish or as a topping for vegetable creams. If we decide on a homemade jam, we can bet on the tomato one, a quick one with peppers or the surprising one with bacon.

