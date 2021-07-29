High worldwide incidence

There are diseases to which not enough attention is paid despite their high incidence. One of the clearest cases is hepatitis, produced by a virus that causes inflammation in the liver and causes cancer in this organ, cirrhosis and even death. To have a clear idea of ​​its impact, the World Health Organization (WHO) points out that every 30 seconds a person dies on the planet from this infection or its complications.

For his part, Dr. Roberto Vázquez Campuzano, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), indicates that there are currently 325 million people suffering from this disease. That is almost three times the total population of our country. Although the most worrying thing is that nine out of ten affected individuals do not know they have it.

“There are those who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected. However, when they do occur they include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay-colored stools, joint pain and jaundice ”.

In the case of being chronic, the symptoms begin to appear two weeks to six months after being infected. It is also likely to cause complications such as cirrhosis, liver failure, and liver cancer.

For the above is that July 28 was designated as World Hepatitis Day. While the also director of the Department of Emerging Diseases and Emergencies of the Institute for Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) of the Ministry of Health (SSa), adds that there are currently five types of hepatitis with a progressive degree of severity (A, B, C , D and E) and more than 20 viruses associated with this disease.

Prevalence in Mexico

In Mexico, type A has a prevalence of approximately 70 percent in the country, which means that seven out of ten people have had contact with this virus that is transmitted by contamination of water or food with fecal matter, which is common. . The infection is acquired during childhood, although most children do not develop symptoms and go unnoticed.

In B, the prevalence is 4.5 percent; less than 0.2 percent are chronic carriers. Of the children under the age of five who acquire it, the university student highlights, 90 percent become chronic carriers, and the majority will develop cirrhosis or cancer. That is why it is important to give them the pentavalent vaccine.

For hepatitis C it is two percent. The most serious problem here is that 85 percent of those infected become chronic carriers and are at risk of developing cirrhosis or hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer) 15 to 25 years after infection.

“Regarding hepatitis D, in 30 years working with this disease, I have not seen a single case in Mexico, we do not know what the prevalence is because it is closely associated with the hepatitis B virus. In the case of hepatitis E we estimate that the prevalence in Mexico it is 15 percent, and it is also transmitted by the fecal-oral route ”.

After adding that transmission can also be through sexual or blood routes, Vázquez Campuzano asserts: hepatitis is a well-monitored disease in Mexico, since there is a National Epidemiological Surveillance Program for Hepatitis A, B, C and other viruses .

To prevent it, it is necessary to have, mainly, good hygienic habits: wash your hands, eat food that is not cooked in the street because the fecal matter is pulverized in the environment; disinfect fruits and vegetables, be careful when coming into contact with blood and use barrier methods in sexual intercourse, recommends the specialist.