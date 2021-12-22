We have been able to see Henry Cavill’s Superman in several movies, but we do not know if they will make another installment of the DC Comics hero with this actor.

Now, it’s the director Matthew vaughn, responsible of Kick-Ass: Ready to pound (2010), X Men First generation (2011), Kingsman: Secret Service (2014), Kingsman: The Circle of Hearingo (2017) and The King’s Man: The First Mission (2021), who wants to make a new movie of Superman from Henry cavill.

“I was desperate to make a Superman movie. Desperate”. Revealed Matthew Vaughn in a recent interview. “I pitched an idea for a great Superman movie before they did Man of Steel. I just started working with Henry Cavill, who was lovely, at Argylle and he’s amazing at that. I still think there is room for a new Superman movie, but a proper Superman movie. A colorful and fun Superman movie. Not a dark one.

“I thought it was a mistake to put the Batman vibe in Superman’s world. I just think they are two separate characters, they are just not identifiable in any way, in my opinion. It should be fun. I mean, look, the Dark Knight was obviously different, it made sense and it was brilliant, as a movie and as a comic. But Superman was always… I loved the 1978 Richard Donner movie, and I think Wonder Woman worked because, I think, Wonder Woman was basically remaking Donner’s Superman in a weird way. Yes, I love Superman.

For now there are no firm plans for the great hero of DC Comics.

While we will see Batman from Ben affleck in the film The Flash (2022) and will be restarted by Robert Pattinson in The batman (2022), in Warner Bros. has no official plans for him Superman from Henry Cavill. In fact, it is speculated that they could reboot the character with another actor. So Matthew vaughn he will be left wanting to be able to make his movie.

Would you like to see Henry Cavill’s Superman in the movies again? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.