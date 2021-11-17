The Witcher will premiere its second season very soon, which will again feature the leading role of Henry Cavill.

December 17 will arrive at Netflix the second season of The witcher. After several delays, fans of said production are eager to see what happens in the new episodes, which will be focused on Geralt of Rivia and Ciri. The truth is that, due to its great success, the series has already been renewed for a third season. According Henry Cavill, protagonist of fiction, he would be delighted to carry out more deliveries. However, it has a condition that the streaming platform must meet.

Henry Cavill will star in more of The Witcher season if the plots are good enough.

“Totally. As long as we can continue to tell good stories, and honor Sapkowski’s work ”, revealed the actor, referring to the author of the books on which the Netflix fiction is based. In these novels the story of Geralt de Rivia is told, a rather powerful sorcerer who is in charge of hunting monsters and whose destiny is linked to Ciri, the princess who had to flee from Cintra.

A long awaited season

As revealed by himself Henry cavill, in this second season of The witcher we will find some changes in the protagonist sorcerer.

“This season, I wanted to make sure that we represent Geralt’s books more accurately, and that we see him speak more. I have insisted a lot on that. I don’t mean cheerful. He is still Geralt de Rivia, but he will seem more like an intellectual ”, he explained.

In addition to the new season, Netflix is working on more projects for fans of this story. One of them is The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel that began filming recently and that will show us the first sorcerer, 1,200 years before the original. This production will feature performances by Sophia brown, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence O’Fuarain. On the other hand, the service also released an animated film called The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare.

Are you looking forward to seeing Henry Cavill again in The Witcher? The series will hit Netflix on December 17, 2021.