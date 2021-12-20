Henry Cavill wants to work on a Warhammer live-action

In the past week, Henry cavill (again) stole the hearts of many, many fans after explaining to a TV host the difference between World of Warcraft and Warhammer. Well, recently, the British actor expressed his wishes to participate in a project live-action from Warhammer, be it a movie or series.

As part of a new interview with IGN, Cavill He said he would love to be part of a live-action series or movie by Warhammer, although he’s still not one hundred percent sure which character he might play:

“There are many characters in the Warhammer universe that I would like to be. But I can only choose one, it could no longer be the others. So if that were ever to happen, if there were any live-action projects, you’d have to be very aware of that. Warhammer is very rich character-wise, especially the 40K universe. I suppose I could play a character from Warhammer Fantasy and another from the 40K universe, but I’m just dreaming. I’d have to chat with the people at Games Workshop and see what comes up. “

Of course, this does not necessarily mean that there is already a live-action from Warhammer in development, but since nowadays every video game must have some series or movie, maybe it will not be too long before we see Cavill play one of the characters in this universe.

Editor’s note: In addition to being a great actor, it is seen that Cavill really studies the characters he plays. In The Witcher, it is said that the actor contributed a lot to the development of Geralt during the filming, this due to the knowledge he gained from having played the CDPR games previously.

Via: IGN