Renowned actor Henry Cavill wants to expand his horizons and star in the Red Dead Redemption movie. Read all the info in this note!

It seems that the actor Henry cavill he wants to play as many video game characters as he can. First, he played Gerald from The witcher in the series of Netflix of the same name, later, in an interview, he said that he wants to star in the film of Mass effect. But now it seems that another franchise joins the list of characters that the actor wants to play: Red Dead Redemption.

On the red carpet of the second season of The Witcher, Cavill was interviewed by the media GameReactor. In this interview, he was asked which Netflix movie or video game adaptation he would like to star in, the actor gave a rather interesting answer. “That question is a bit tricky, since you are putting together a IP and a company, which is quite a difficult thing to do. I don’t want to put myself in a difficult situation, but there are several games going around. I just started playing Red Dead Redemption 2, I know I’m a little late to the party, but I’m enjoying it and that’s why I feel like a movie would be fun ”, stated the actor.

If this movie were to happen, out there Cavill he would have to grow a beard to be able to play Arthur Morgan, protagonist of Red dead redemption. However, this would only be if the film were to happen, something that for now seems unlikely but considering that video games are slowly reaching the cinema, it would not be crazy to think that at some point we will see an adaptation of Red dead redemption.

For the moment, in the only role that we will see Henry cavill within the world of videogames is in the skin of Geralt of Rivia. The second season of The witcher is now available in Netflix Y Cavill He said he is willing to reprise the character as many times as necessary.

