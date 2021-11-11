Henry Cavill wants to become Captain Britain for Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios continues to explore more characters from The House of Ideas, and one of the names that have come up to play Captain Britain is Henry Cavill

Despite the fact that Henry Cavill is identified as the interpreter of a certain Man of Steel of the Distinguished Competition, the British does not rule out reaching the ranks of Marvel Studios, where he would like to play a hero of his nation: Captain Britain.

It may interest you: Henry Cavill could become Captain Britain

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Henry Cavill acknowledged that he would like to play Captain Britain. Since he is attracted by the way in which those in charge of the study of La Casa de las Ideas work.

“I’m never going to say a Marvel character is already being played by someone else because everyone is doing an amazing job. However, I’ve seen various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be a lot of fun to make a cool, modernized version, like how they modernized Captain America. There is something funny about that “.

Captain Britain is a character that emerged in 1976, created by Chris Claremont and Herb Trimpe. Her debut came in Captain Britain Weekly # 1.

Brian Braddock obtained mystical powers thanks to Merlyn and his daughter Roma, after being in a motorcycle accident.

One of the advantages of Cavill is the experience in blockbuster franchises, not only with the competition, but also on the largest platform in the world where he takes the leading role of The Witcher and Enola Holmes as Sherlock Holmes.

Cavill is also one of the names ringing to take on the role of Hercules in Marvel. As well as the role of Wolverine in the reboot of X-Men, a franchise that would return to the big screen after 2023.

You can also read: This is how Henry Cavill would look like Hercules in the MCU

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

The Secret Invasion is on SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

The alien race of conquerors known as the Skrulls has been infiltrating our world for decades. They have used their shape-shifting power in order to wind their way to the highest levels of government, the military… and even the superhero community. Is that five-star general who he appears to be? Is it Iron Man? Or is it the Skrulls?

Nobody knows! The Skrulls’ abilities defy all technological and mystical detection. Brother turns on brother and hero against hero as the Skrulls use their positions of power and the most impressive weapon of confusion to launch a massive offensive and conquer Earth! This has been going on for years in silence. But now, the full force of the Secret Invasion is upon us!

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico bring you one of the Great Events that defined the history of La Casa de las Ideas: Secret Invasion, authored by Brian Michael Bendis and the lines of Leinil Yu, in an event that is a benchmark for La Casa Ideas.

Also being read:

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction