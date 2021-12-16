Mass effect could have a live-action series on Amazon Prime Video, and Henry Cavill would be willing to join the cast.

As with many video games, Mass effect it could also have its live-action adaptation on the small screen. It has long been rumored that this famous fiction saga could have its place on Amazon Prime Video. Faced with so many rumors, Henry Cavill, an actor who already has experience in this trade and field, decided to comment on it. Will you join the cast?

Henry Cavill is the main protagonist of The Witcher, the series that airs through Netflix and that opens its second season on December 17. As we all know, this fiction is based on the video games of the same name and the novels written by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. This way yeah Mass effect gets to have a television adaptation, there is no doubt that the actor is perfect for the project.

The word of the actor

During an interview with Techradar, during the press conference of The witcher, Henry Cavill was asked about the rumors of Mass effect. The media asked the actor if he would be interested in participating in said project, taking into account that Amazon Prime Video could give the green light to this future series. «A lot, yes, it all depends on how they are executing it. The world of adaptation can be heavy or light. When I like a product, I prefer that the adaptation does not modify too much of the source, so it depends “, commented the actor.

As for the possibility that Mass Effect ends up reaching the Amazon Prime Video small screen, the interpreter revealed that he would be delighted to have a conversation with the company because he is a huge fan of video games. I have not completed Mass Effect: Andromeda; I tried, but ended up being very busy. I loved the original trilogy. They are brilliant games. It would be a magnificent movie saga or a television series “, added.

What do you think? Would you like to see Cavill in a series based on the popular video game?