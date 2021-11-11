Will we ever see Henry Cavill at Marvel Studios? The actor is clear that he wants to join this Cinematic Universe.

Henry cavill achieved world fame thanks to playing Superman, but now we don’t know if he will return to character. That is why he continues with his film career that could take him up to Marvel studios. More specifically to interpret Captain britania.

In a recent interview, they asked Henry cavill what character of Marvel studios would like to interpret and thus answered:

“I’m never going to say a Marvel Studios character is already being played by someone else because everyone is doing an incredible job. However, I have the Internet and I have seen various rumors about Captain Britain.

“It would be a lot of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that, like the way they modernized Captain America. There is something funny about it and I love being British.

There are also rumors that claim that Henry cavill could play Hercules, a great character that we can see in the near future. Since they will soon introduce their father Zeus on Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) played by Russell crowe.

Who is Captain Britain?

Brian braddock He was the son of an Otherworldly inhabitant and a human woman. He grew up a lonely young man and turned to nuclear research and when a villain attacked a facility, Brian suffered a near-fatal accident. But Marline And your daughter, the Omniversal Guardian Rome save him and make him choose between “Amulet of Truth” or “The Sword of Power”. Since he does not consider himself a warrior, he chooses the amulet that makes him the Captain britania.

His powers include the ability to fly, super strength, speed, endurance, agility, durability, reflexes, and he can emit energy rays.

Would you like to see Henry Cavill as Captain Britain at Marvel Studios? Leave us your comments below. While we wait if they confirm their signing, you can see the rest of the installments of this saga in Disney Plus.