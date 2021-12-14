There is little left for the premiere of the second season of The Witcher on Netflix with Henry cavill as the main character, so the actor will dedicate himself to promoting the series in the coming weeks. In a recent interview, Henry Cavill talked about the possibility of seeing him in a Mass Effect live-action series, which would be in production with Amazon Studios.

Henry cavill is known for playing Superman in the DCEU and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, both of which originated in the comics and books respectively. Cavill could soon give life to the character of a video game, as it is believed that he would be the Commander Shepard in a live-action Mass Effect series.

In an interview with GamesRadar, he was directly asked Henry cavill if I would be willing to star in a series Mass Effect live action, to which the actor replied yes, on one condition.

I would like it very much, yes, all depending on how you are running it. The world of adaptations can be heavy or light. When I like a product, I prefer that the adaptation is not so changed to the source, so it all depends ”, Henry Cavill.

According to Henry Cavill, he would very much like to participate in the project as long as it is done respecting the original material. It was recently reported that Amazon Studios could be in charge of Mass Effect production, so Cavill says he would like to have a talk with the managers to see what they plan to do. “I would love to have a conversation“, He says.

I loved it. Brilliant games. They would make a great movie series or TV show, ”Henry Cavill on the Mass Effect Trilogy.

On one occasion Henry cavill He showed us how he put together his gamer PC and has said that when he was told that he had obtained the role of Superman, he was playing World of Warcraft, so it is known that he is a passionate player. In this new interview, the actor revealed that he is also a Mass Effect fan and has played them all, although he left Mass Effect Andromeda. “I didn’t play Andromeda – I tried, but I ended up too busy. But [La trilogía de Mass Effect]? Yes. I loved it. Brilliant games. They would make a great movie or TV show seriesCavill replied.

However, a former writer of Bioware He said that for him a Mass Effect series is not a good idea. His reasoning is that, like Dragon Age, the protagonists represent the player and are built according to his decisions, which could not be faithfully adapted into a television show. Still, there are certainly ways to make entertaining adaptations even if they don’t include all the original content, so we hope that if it is true, it will star Henry cavill.