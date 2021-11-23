Henry Cavill still wants to be Superman in the DCEU

After the launch of Zack Snyder Justice League earlier this year, many fans are still craving to see these heroes return in the DCEU. While Aquaman, Flash and Wonder Woman have projects in development, the cases of Ben affleck What Batman and Henry cavill What Superman they seem to have been forgotten.

Well, Cavill He recently participated in an interview where he reiterated that he is still interested in preserving his role as The Man of Steel within this cinematic universe:

“I really wanted to continue exploring Superman in the first steps of his journey. We had Man of Steel, and then Batman v Superman. And what would have happened if he had succumbed to the Anti-Life Equation and gone bad in the aftermath of Justice League. He really wanted Superman to be seen as this symbol of hope, a light in the dark, before he fell to evil and then his redemption. I am still hoping to develop this arc. “

This would not be the first time Cavill shows your interest in returning as Superman to the DCEUWell, in 2020, he also made a few very similar comments. Sadly, it seems that the future of this actor as the Man of Steel is extremely uncertain.

Editor’s note: Well, although Cavill is still interested in the role, it seems that the executives of Warner and DC no longer. At this point, it is as if they had given another project to the actor, and everything indicates that it will be replaced eventually.

Via: ComicBook