Actor Henry Cavill still wants to be Superman and is still waiting for a phone call from Warner Bros. to accept the role.

Will we ever see Henry Cavill as Superman again? It is undoubtedly the desire of many fans of Dc comics and the actor, but for now we do not know if that will happen again. Although it is clear that the star of Hollywood he does not throw in the towel and in every interview they do he takes the opportunity to remind everyone.

I still have the outfit. Revealed Henry cavill. Just in case, yeah, yeah, yeah. Ready and waiting for phone calls.

“Yes, it was really fun. It was the kind of thing that even I, after so long since I put the suit on, professionally, I look back and think: What a wonderful opportunity. Even if I stopped acting tomorrow and went to live on a yacht or a steamboat or travel the Mediterranean… I can still look back and say that I have worn a cape and have jumped around the place and entertained some people.

He wants to follow the story that Zack Snyder started.

“I still have many stories to do as Superman, and I would love the opportunity.” Explained Henry cavill. «The murder of Zod gave a reason why the character would never kill again. Superman fell to the ground and screamed afterwards. I don’t think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain that I was in. There were more emotional takes that they didn’t choose.

He has just killed the last remaining member of his species. That is the choice he made at the time, and he will never do that again. There is an opportunity to grow after that, to explore Superman’s psyche as a deep divine being, seemingly invulnerable, but with a real feeling inside. As I always say: The cape is still in the closet. Concluded Henry cavill.