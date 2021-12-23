Actor Henry Cavill is known for playing Superman and Geralt of Rivia but he is also passionate about fantasy and video games.

In a recent interview promoting the second season of Netflix’s The Witcher, the actor Henry cavill has revealed interesting details of the shoot and his character Geralt of Rivia. He also warned fans of the series, as they asked him if people threw coins at him on the street, referencing the song. Toss A Coin To Your Witcher what the bard sings Dandelion (Joey Batey). The actor quickly said: No one yet… But, I mean, look at this space. Don’t throw anything at me. I will return it.

Then they asked him if he kept his characters’ swords and what was the geekiest thing he had in his house. So he answered Henry cavill: “The geekiest thing I have at home must be my Warhammer stuff. I make Games Workshop games. That was the hardest thing for me to confess openly in public. But I love it and use it to escape the real world and disconnect. I’ve been involved in the world of Warhammer since I was probably 10 years old. That’s a lot of time”.

It also shows that he is a huge fan of fantasy.

When asked if he could give any science fiction or fantasy book recommendations, Henry cavill answered: “Anything by Raymond E. Feist, Anything by David Gemmell, Anything by Brandon Sanderson and Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time. Everyone is different in different ways. Raymond E. Feist is a massive world, with little stories that connect, it’s very interesting to start with that because you have years of reading. David Gemmell creates separate and less connected worlds, but he has won many awards. Brandon Sanderson has done an amazing job with The Stormlight Archive, that’s really great and people will have an amazing time reading it. Since it created a unique world, with its own rules. Something that is not easy to do. Since Tolkien created the way of doing things and the rest have done similar things, Brandon Sanderson has done a brilliant job. “

