It has been several days since Netflix premiered the second season of ‘The Witcher’. Unsurprisingly, there are multiple deaths in the eight new episodes of the series starring Henry cavill, but there is one that shines with its own light, and that in principle surely should be the least important of all.

Watch out for ‘The Witcher’ season 2 SPOILERS from here on.

I mean Roach (Sardinilla), Geralt’s horse. After suffering a mortal wound as a result of the encounter with a monstrous creature, its owner being the one who has to make the hard decision to end its suffering. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner of the series, comments that they had already stretched too much what an animal like him could live and what it was that most interested him about it for the future of ‘The Witcher’:

One of the things I love about the books and the games is that he keeps calling his next horses Roach. He wanted to be able to start talking about it and who Roach is to him. What happens when you lose your best best friend? And how do you get a new one?

Of course, Hissrich was very clear that Roach’s death it could not be a simple procedure to get out of the way anyway: “When it came to how to kill Roach, I thought if we were going to do it, I wanted it to be part of the story. I didn’t want Roach to die off screen and no one mentioned him“. In addition, he revealed the essential contribution made by Henry Cavill to the scene so that it had the desired emotional resonance: