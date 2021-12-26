All League of Legends fans have seen the popular Netflix animated series Arcane captivate their hearts after being presented with a unique story from the video game’s beloved characters. Although the streaming platform is also rezoning with some other productions.

One thing that strikes us as quite striking is that Henry Cavill is once again on screens around the world as Geralt in The Witcher Season 2, who took over Netflix in December 2021. It is also no secret that he loves games. , speaking of Mass Effect, Red Dead Redemption, and Warhammer in the past.

However, there may soon be a bridge to another game universe. After the over-the-top launch of Arcane, a stunning success for Riot Games and League of Legends, Henry Cavill has said that he is a huge fan of the story being told.

Now, fans can’t stop thinking about the possible cameos he could make. In an interview with the BBC’s Ali Plumb, he asked the star if he had seen Arcane. Cavill said he hadn’t, to his surprise given the actor’s tastes.

“When this interview process is done, it will be on your way, believe me, you will want to make a voice in that scene,” said the interviewer. It seems Cavill was quick to do his research between interviews on Plumb’s recommendation.

MTV’s Josh Horowitz says in a subsequent talk that Cavill “enthusiastically recommended Arcane,” and that little line has fans of League of Legends excited. While the main Arcane characters already have their voice actors from Season 1, players are already casting Henry Cavill for different roles in the Runeterra universe.

“Henry Cavill as Jarvan IV, please,” said one fan. Another chimed in with Sett as a possible casting choice once the League of Legends cinematic expands beyond Piltover and Zaun.

Sylas and Swain have also been two names put forward by fans as perfect roles for Cavill, and it would be epic in a story about Demacia or Noxus.

While Arcane Season 2 is unlikely to go beyond the borders of the current region, a little cameo from one of the League of Legends shows that newer fans wouldn’t miss out on, especially when it comes to a big name like Cavill.