Almost a decade ago, when Zack Snyder saw Henry Cavill in Christopher Reeve’s Superman costume, he knew he had his actor.

In 2017, director Zack Snyder shared a photo of Henry cavill in her first wardrobe fitting as Superman for him Man of steel (2013), and he was wearing the suit that made him famous on the big screen Christopher reeve on the tape Superman 1978, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

“First test with Henry … I immediately knew that he was my Superman”, wrote Snyder in Vero, where he shared the photo.

A previous image of Cavill wearing the suit of Reeve It appeared in 2014, but the definition was very bad as it showed the actor blurred and put more emphasis on the director.

Following the site’s report, Snyder stated in 2016 to Dejour that: “We didn’t have the costume made when Henry was auditioning, so he was wearing the original Christopher Reeve costume. He put it on and when he got out of the trailer, everyone was like ‘Hell, you’re Superman!’.

And shortly after he takes up an interview with Cavill Cavill where he remembers the first time he put on the suit in a 2011 interview with Total Film.

“It’s extremely cool, there is no other feeling like this”, He said. “I just got into it, turned around, looked in the mirror and you can’t really get it right, kind of a laugh and laugh. I thought, ‘Okay, damn hell, this is real, it’s not a joke… you’re doing it, you’re right inside him.’

