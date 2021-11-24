One of the actors most loved by DC Comics fans is Henry Cavill, who already has some ideas to return as Superman to the movie screen

It is no secret that Henry Cavill wants to return as Superman in a new DC Comics project on the big screen, and even the Briton has ideas to continue playing the Man of Steel in the movies.

Interviewed by GQ magazine, Henry Cavill pointed out that there is still a long way to go with Superman in the movies, which he would be interested in exploring.

“He was very interested in developing the early stages of the Man of Steel journey. We had Man of Steel, and then we got a little darker with Batman v Superman. If he became a villain”.

Zack Snyder’s idea in Justice League 2 was to see Superman succumb to Darkseid and the Anti-Life Equation, which would lead him to assassinate Batman, while at the end of the saga he would bring a redeemed Kal-El as the hero. that humanity awaits.

Cavill said he was ready to get back on the sets, as his Superman path still has stories to take to fans.

“I’d like to make sure we saw the hero and the true symbol of hope, the beacon of light, before we went down the path of darkness and then redemption. It is still something that I am very interested in developing.”.

Given the rumors that point to the return of Henry Cavill in the role of Superman, the actor pointed out that he still has the Man of Steel cape in his closet, ready for the call to forums.

“Superman is a fantastic character. If people are talking about it, and even if they are making things up, that’s fine, because that means they want to see the character again. And in an ideal world, I would love to play the character again.”.

