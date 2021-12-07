Henry Cavill explains that WoW is not Warhammer

Henry Cavill is a renowned actor in Hollywood, Superman in the DCEU, the protagonist in one of the most popular Netflix series and is considered one of the most handsome men on the planet. Alongside this, he is also a fan of World of warcraft, is able to build your own Gaming PC and player of Warhammer, something that you probably can’t find on their IMDB page. Now, Cavill has come to the public’s attention after correcting a host who tried to poke fun at the professional playwright’s hobbies.

Recently, a section of the most recent episode of the Graham Norton Show, a British show focused on interviewing celebrities, became popular on social media, as here we can see Cavill correcting the presenter about the difference between World of warcraft and Warhammer.

As you can see, Cavill is a huge fan of the popular board game. While the presenter tries to evade the actor’s explanation of Warhammer and simply points to it as “toys”, Tom Holland, who was also on the show, genuinely shows interest. Perhaps in the future these actors can participate in a live action adaptation of the complex world.

Via: Graham Norton Show