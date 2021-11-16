The Man of Steel movie was Henry Cavill’s debut as Superman and there is a moment in his performance that he doesn’t like at all.

For now, we don’t know if Henry cavill will return as Superman and if they will Justice league 2 or Man of Steel 2. But at least we are left with his great performances as the great hero of Dc comics and the recognition of having been together with Zack snyder the one in charge of starting a Cinematic Universe.

Now, Henry cavill has revealed a scene that he does not like anything about Man of steel:

There is a scene at the end of Man of Steel, I am talking to Martha. I would have smiled differently. Every time I see it, I think: That’s an irritating smile. I just don’t like it. Why did I smile like that? This is not how I smile. I wish I had done it differently.

Taking into account that during the film he laughs little. That moment so human that you have Superman is so important that maybe that’s why Herry cavill think you could have done better. Although, it doesn’t really clash much. What is your opinion? Leave us your comments below.

The actor continues with his film career

Hopefully from Man of steel which premiered in 2013, Henry cavill has learned to smile better, as he will do a romantic comedy entitled The Rosie Project. Based on the book of the same name, this story is about an unlucky college professor in love who works out a complex questionnaire to find the perfect wife. However, he meets a woman who is the opposite of what he is looking for and they will end up fitting in.

Among other interesting projects by Henry cavill is Enola Holmes 2, the restart of The immortals (Highlander) and also at the end of the year will premiere the second season of The witcher on Netflix.