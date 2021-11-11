Henry Cavill already wants to return as Superman

It is a bird…? It is a plane…? No! It’s Henry Cavill !, who hasn’t closed the door to the possibility of returning as Superman in the DCEU

One of the actors most identified with the DC Comics films is Henry Cavill, who has won over fans in his role as Superman, a character he wants to reprise on the big screen.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Henry Cavill pointed out that, contrary to what some media outlets point out, he would be willing to play Superman once again.

“There are still many stories left to tell as Superman and I would love to have the opportunity“.

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013 in the Man of Steel plot, and these films were followed by Batman v Superman and Justice League.

The Briton, who is filming the second Enola Holmes movie, where he plays Sherlock Holmes, mentioned in 2020 that there are rumors about his return as the Man of Steel.

“Superman is a fantastic character. If people are talking about it, and even if they are making things up, that’s fine, because that means they want to see the character again. And in an ideal world, I would love to play the character again.”.

What does Henry Cavill think of the new Superman projects?

Currently Warner Bros is already developing two projects in relation to Superman, with the series produced and starring Michael B. Jordan (Val Zod) as well as the film produced by JJ Abrams and written by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Before these projects, Henry Cavill was in favor of these new projects of Superman, a character who represents an ideal above the color of the Man of Steel’s skin.

“It is exciting. Superman is much more than skin color… Superman is an ideal, he is an extraordinary thing that lives within our hearts. Why not have multiple supermen going? Joaquin Phoenix made a wonderful Joker movie; So what if it’s not tied to the rest of [la franquicia]? They have multiple Superman stories in the comics that occur at the same time“.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

