Actor Henry Cavill wanted to add phrases from the Witcher books that were not in the series script.

Long before Netflix decide to adapt The witcher, the actor Henry cavill I was an avowed fan of the books written by Andrzej Sapkowski. That is why he knows his character very well Geralt of Rivia and this epic fantasy Universe.

In a recent interview, Henry cavill He has commented that there were some phrases that he liked a lot from the books and that since they had not been added in the series, he decided to do it himself and it seems that they included them in the final montage.

There is an excerpt right at the beginning of the Blood of Elves book where Geralt loses consciousness on Sodden Hill. Geralt experiences a vision at this moment and talks to Death. Then beautiful words are spoken about crossing the meadow and the fog. There was no such scene in the series, and these words captivated me with their poetry, they were so wonderfully ‘Sapkowski’ that I wanted my Geralt to say them. However, I didn’t feel like having a long discussion about whether I could add this somewhere. So I did, said the words in front of the camera and was ready to face the consequences. This problem finally hit home in season 2. “. Assured Henry cavill.

The actor struggled a lot for the role.

When Netflix began to prepare the first season of The witcher and they were looking for Geralt of Rivia perfect, Henry cavill He did not hesitate and did the necessary tests to convince those responsible for the series. In fact, it may be that even that decision will cause you not to work with Warner Bros. What Superman.

For now, they have not renewed for a third season, but they will surely make the announcement soon since it is a success of viewings in Netflix.