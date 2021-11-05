Hemp protein powder: uses, properties and recommendations

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

It is not for nothing that powdered hemp has become so popular. In addition to being a source of the highest quality protein, it is rich in fiber, healthy fats, and minerals.

Despite being a variant of the Cannabis sativa, hemp contains very little tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the most important psychoactive component of the plant. For its part, it has positioned itself as one of the best proteins of plant origin. So much so, that its seeds are ground to get the call hemp protein powder.

Now this is not the only thing it offers. It is also a source of 9 essential amino acids that the body is unable to produce, fiber, healthy fats, and minerals. Find out everything you need to know about it.

Hemp protein powder overview

Hemp protein powder It is obtained from the seeds of the plant of the same name. Many find its flavor pleasant, since it is similar to that of walnuts.

Likewise, it is common to add it to shakes to increase protein intake. According to a research published in the medical journal Euphytica, hemp protein is similar to other high-quality proteins, such as those in egg whites.

In the same way, It is appreciated for containing the 9 essential amino acids: histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine. However, there is scientific evidence that its lysine levels are low, so it is not the best option to obtain this nutrient. However, 1/4 (or 30 grams) of hemp protein powder provides 120 calories and 15 grams of protein, an amount that is low when compared to soy proteins.

In addition, it is a source of essential fatty acids omega 3 and 6, including gamma linolenic acid (GLA), an omega 6 linked with benefits to improve symptoms of the arthritis and premenstrual syndrome.

Possible Benefits of Hemp Protein Powder

Let’s see in detail what are the benefits that are linked to this protein powder.

The seeds of the plant are the substrate to obtain the powdered product.

1. It is easy to digest

Usually, these plant-based proteins are easy to digest. Therefore, it is not surprising that between 91% and 98% of hemp protein powder is digestible, which translates into components that the body can use for important functions.

According to a study published in Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, hemp is easy to digest because it contains edestin and albumin. These proteins are broken down by the body quickly.

Exists scientific evidence about what the way the seeds are processed can make digestion more difficult. In this sense, hemp protein powder whose seeds were cold pressed are preferred.

2. It is a source of fiber

Is proved that eating a diet rich in fiber improves blood sugar levels, allows to maintain a healthy intestinal flora and reduces the chances of developing bowel cancer. In addition, women and men should consume 25 and 38 grams daily, respectively.

Fortunately, powdered hemp is a source of fiber. However, their levels vary depending on how the seeds have been processed.

1/4 (or 30 grams) of hemp protein powder typically provides 7-8 grams of fiber, which is equal to 18-28% of the recommended daily intake (RDI).

3. It is rich in unsaturated fats

Although the protein-making process focuses on removing oils, it is proved that retains at least 10% of its fat content. In that sense, 1/4 (or 30 grams) of powdered hemp contains 3 grams of fat.

Likewise, the seeds of this plant are compound by a 3: 1 ratio of omega 6 and omega 3. This is relevant, since the diet is usually marked by an imbalance of these fats. However, hemp consumption is associates with the possibility of reversing this imbalance and contributing to heart health.

4. It is composed of minerals and antioxidants

According to a study published in the journal Food & Function, hemp seeds are a source of phosphorus, magnesium, calcium, iron, manganese, zinc and copper. Likewise, there are powdered proteins that ensure that one serving provides 80% of the RDI for magnesium and 52% for iron.

On the other hand, there is scientific evidence that the seeds contain lignanamides, compounds known for their antioxidant power, associated with a reduction in the risk of developing chronic diseases.

Contraindications and side effects

Despite being safe for most people, this protein has amounts of fiber that are considered high and they can cause gas, bloating, and even diarrhea if large amounts are ingested too often. Dosage for athletes can recover after exercise it is between 5 and 7 tablespoons.

Also, if you meet any of the following characteristics, you should avoid powdered hemp:

You’re alergic.

You are pregnant or breastfeeding.

You have anemia or a compromised immune system.

The recovery effect after exercise with this protein powder is achieved with 5-7 tablespoons.

How to use hemp protein powder?

Very easy! The most common way to use it is to add it to a smoothie. However, you can also add it to your favorite milk or yogurt, as well as baked goods.

Protein can replace up to 25% of flour in baked goods. You can prepare breads, pancakes or cakes that are high in protein, fiber and healthy fats.

Hemp protein powder: a healthy and vegan option

Many are those who are opting for this supplement, since it is less processed than other options on the market and it is a protein of plant origin. Likewise, its benefits of easy digestion and the fact that it is composed of a significant amount of fiber, healthy fats and various minerals stand out.

