Hematology.mx .-After three decades of work in favor of patients with hemophilia, the Federation of Hemophilia of the Mexican Republic (FHRM), prepares activities with a broad social program, which will undoubtedly be of great help to patients and families, having the great opportunity as on previous occasions to hear the testimonies of those most interested in these advances and achievements; the patients.

In parallel and always within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the Federation of Hemophilia of the Mexican Republic (FHRM), videos will be broadcast with medical advisers that inform about the history of the federation.

According to the Licensee Minerva cruz, representative of the federation, this series of activities will be carried out from November 22-26 with the aim of listening to patients to know how the disease has progressed and the treatment available from the 80s to date. Caregivers are also considered, since the family also resents the consequences of the disease.

The most important thing is to make hemophilia visible, since it has been shown that the more information people have, the less susceptible patients to being discriminated against or being assaulted. In addition, a higher quality of life and better self-care are achieved.

Hemophilia is a rare disorder that affects one person in every 10,000, with a higher prevalence in men, however, there are also women with the condition of Hemophilia. Those who suffer from it lack a clotting factor that can be VIII or IX.

Consequently, they suffer internal or external bleeding and mainly affects the joints.

Hemophilia is classified as a rare disease: the FHRM has a registry of 6,279 patients, although it is estimated that almost the same number of people are unaware that they have this condition or do not need treatment.

Likewise, the president of the federation recognizes that, since the constitution of the organism, there have been great advances thanks to the collaborative work between family members, patients and doctors, as well as state associations.

Incorporated on November 21, 1991 by Maria Luisa Bastar de Abreu, the 5 associations that initially formed it were: Tabasqueña de Hemophilia AC, Hemophilia Association of the State of Mexico, Hemophilia Association of Jalisco AC Chiapaneca Association of Hemophilia AC and Pro-Hemophilia Pediatric Association AC Where the main objective was and continues being, promote and promote awareness of agencies and institutions related to the needs of people with congenital coagulation deficiencies, as well as promote the affiliation of the federation of legally constituted associations in the Mexican Republic.

Currently, they have 21 state associations throughout the country with which they work permanently to train them in aspects related to leadership, work planning, obtaining funds, among other activities. Likewise, this group promotes education about the treatment of the disease with different strategies, despite this, they estimate that 35% of cases of hemophilia in Mexico may not have an adequate one or not have regular access to it.

DZ