Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation - Mundodehoy.com



For: Dra. Luara Luz Arana Luna. Physician Assigned to the Hematology Service of the CMN November 20, 2021, ISSSTE.

LaSalud.mx .- It seems so far away the date that Madam curie was able to isolate radium in its pure state It was the year 1910, until today 111 years have passed. Which makes me think of Madame Curie and the hematopoietic stem cell transplant. Well, everything in life has a relationship, an origin, an antecedent. At that time, motivated by research, the scientist was unaware of the damage caused by radiation, she was only focused on the findings of her research and the turn that her discovery would take, and boy, if she did, she never imagined that such a wonderful element was so harmful, that it would even lead to death from a disease called Aplastic anemia.

Aplastic anemia, known disease in the XXI century, unknown by the men of the XX century, disease that today is cured with a hematopoietic cell transplant. Curiously, radiation is used in the transplantation of hematopoietic diseases as conditioning therapy to leave the bone marrow “empty” and that there is a place, a niche, as we hematologists say, to receive the new cells that will give life to the human being.

A few years before the death of Madame Curie, in the north of this continent, another great scientist was born, E. Donnall Thomas, graduated from Harvard in 1947. In 1955 already installed in New York in the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital -Affiliate to the Columbia University- began working on bone marrow transplantation in canine and human models with the Dr. Joseph Ferrebee. Publishing in 1957 the first report in humans, showing that complete remission of leukemia could be achieved with total body irradiation, followed by the infusion of marrow from one twin brother to another. In 1990, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine. This is what I mean when I say that everything has an origin.

The Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (TCPH), In both its allogenic and autologous variety, it is a routine therapeutic procedure in all developed countries.

In Mexico there are several Centers that have an established program. At CMN “November 20” has been held since 1992. In the last semester of 1991, he trained at the “La Raza” Medical Center to the Multidisciplinary Bone Marrow Transplant Team (ETMO), where Hematology personnel were included, in that group was the Dr. Manuel López Hernández, the Dr. José de Diego and the Dra. Trueba, Among others, in addition to personnel from the Blood Bank, Histocompatibility, Nursing, Social Work and Nutrition, later medical personnel from Psychiatry and Nursing from the Apheresis Unit were integrated into the ETMO. In 1995, our beloved hospital ceased to be a hospital and became the National Medical Center (CMN) November 20 and along with it, great changes came.

The Adult Hematology and Pediatrics services were one, it was not until 2009 that the services were separated, however, the transplant program continued its course even with the administrative separation and the shared transplant unit. As of this year 2021, the CPH Transplant Unit is only for adults.

Until now, in the Hematology Service of the CMN 20 de Noviembre, ISSSTE, the possibilities of survival with TCPH, for patients with Acute Leukemia, Aplastic Anemia, Hodgkin and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, are comparable to those reported in the literature.

Currently, the ETMO group continues to be well formed, including new and more specialized personnel for the benefit of patients.

The evolution of transplantation indications has changed globally. In the early nineties, our department still performed allogeneic transplantation in patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. With the advent of tyrosine kinase (TKI) inhibitors, this indication changed. Overall survival was significantly increased in this group of patients with the use of imatinib and the transplant was gradually left behind.

Since 2006, 291 transplants have been performed, of which 230 have been in patients over 18 years of age; Among the most common malignant conditions are Multiple Myeloma, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Hodgkin Lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Myelodysplastic Syndrome, and Blast Phase Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. The most common benign condition has been Aplastic Anemia. 194 anthologous transplants have been performed, 60 allogeneic, 1 syngeneic and 36 haploidentical, the latter starting at CMN November 20, 2018. Regarding the source, 283 have been from peripheral blood, 5 from umbilical cord and 3 from bone marrow. There have been 114 women and 177 men, with a median age of 44 years.

The most frequent diagnosis, treated with transplantation in people over 18 years of age in order of frequency has been Multiple Myeloma, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Hodgkin Lymphoma and Myelodysplastic Syndrome. We use various conditioning schemes, depending on the disease, the type of transplant, age and comorbidities of the patient, etc.

We have reported 32% acute graft versus host disease, 13% graft failure, 5% chronic graft versus host disease, and a transplant-related mortality of 13%.

The average graft time is 14 days in the autologous transplant, 17 days in the allogeneic and 21 days in the haploidentical one.

In the case of acute leukemias in patients over 18 years of age, since 2006 we have performed 17 allogeneic transplants (48%), 7 haploidentical transplants (20%), and 12 autologous transplants (32%). Mortality in the first 100 days is 27% and after 100 days it is 22%.





In the coming years we will continue to work with greater effort and dedication, we will probably be the origin of a constant change for the benefit of patients. Success stories will be woven, also of failure, but we will always be a team that will fight to achieve the well-being of all the people who unfortunately fall ill. Today is the time to reflect on the importance of donation, donating hematopoietic progenitor cells is indispensable and irreplaceable, genetic compatibility can be found in someone from the same family as the patient or in someone who is in another part of the world, and from this way save a life. The effort of our health institutions and their staff to raise awareness is every day, through promotion and awareness. Blood is life and donating it is the best act of love.

