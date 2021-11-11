Hematología.mx.-The Mexican Association for the Fight Against Cancer (AMLCC) announced that through its campaign “Súmate a la Vida”For hematological cancers, they seek that the authorities, senators, legislators, and doctors enforce the constitutional right of people with diseases such as Multiple myeloma, Leukemias, Hodgking lymphomas and No hodgking to have a timely diagnosis and adequate treatment through the approval of treatments in health institutions.

During a press conference organized by the association, Mayra galindo placeholder image, general director of the AMLCC, indicated that the Súmate a la Vida campaign seeks to give visibility to hematological cancers or invisible cancers because the system is not giving them the place they deserve. “The necessary efforts have not been made by patients with these cancers. The national compendium of inputs is a small glimmer of hope. However, it is necessary to have a budget that can standardize care for illnesses and that is only achieved with the support of the authorities ”.

The doctor Alvaro Cabrera, Onco-hematologist, head of the Acute Leukemia clinic at the Hospital Regional de Alta Especialidad Ixtapaluca (HRAE) indicated that hematological neoplasms are disabling cancers that in Mexico have a high incidence in children, adolescents and young adults with high treatment costs that they can cost 500 thousand pesos a month. For this reason, unfortunately these conditions have a high rate of abandonment, since they are not covered by any health program for those over 18 years of age.

Hematological cancers added together represent the third most common cancer in men and the fourth in women. They become quite frequent, especially at an early age, reaching the first place in incidence. Leukemia represents the leading cause of death by type of cancer in children and adolescents worldwide. They even stay above breast cancer in cancer deaths up to age 44. If the registry of patients diagnosed with leukemia in the country and the United States is compared, it is similar in cases. However, the mortality rate in Mexico shoots up by more than 50% in patients up to 39 years of age.

According to Dr. Cabrera “the AML It is one of the most complicated pathologies to treat and only 29.5% survive at 5 years. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment, such as bone marrow transplantation, is necessary so that this type of patient can have a survival. The age of diagnosis of this disease is 68 years and in Mexico it drops to 40 years. However, mortality has not improved over the years. This type of leukemia is catastrophic ”.

Patricio gonzalez, coordinator of the AMLCC Patient Group and a Leukemia survivor, indicated that the situation experienced by patients with hematological cancers is complicated because their disease is synonymous with fear of losing their lives and financial ruin, since most patients do not they have access to care and treatment free of charge by health institutions.

Finally, they indicated that their request is to enforce the rights of all patients, since on many occasions patients who belong to the Health Institute for Well-being (INSABI), people without social security are the ones who suffer the most from these inequalities as well as that the IMSS beneficiaries, who in the absence of medicines suffer from a shortage compared to the patients who are cared for at the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) or the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA).

