One of the most popular models and cosplayers this year was Helly valentine, also known as Disharmonic, who usually cosplays video game, anime and manga characters. Before closing the year, Helly Valentine decided to remember her best cosplays from Final fantasy, playing Cindy, Tifa and Aerith.

“What is your favorite Final Fantasy cosplay?“The model asked in her Twitter account when she published a photograph of the three characters. Last week Final Fantasy celebrated its 34th anniversary and that was the reason why Helly Valentine made this post. The cosplays he presents are those of Cindy from Final Fantasy XV and those of Tifa and Aerith from Final Fantasy 7.

It hasn’t been long since we introduced Helly valentine cosplaying Tifa Lockhart, who might be the most popular female character in Final Fantasy 7. While many have tried to become Tifa, few have done as good a job as Helly Valentine, as we can see below.

Helly valentine He has also disguised himself as Aerith, another of the protagonists of Final Fantasy VII that leaves a great mark in its history. Although in the photo that Helly Valentine shared this week shows us an Aerith cosplay that follows the video game, in some of the ones she had previously published she presents us with an alternative look with a pink dress.

The cosplay of Helly Valentine as Cindy It is the most recent that he has presented, since only in the last week he has published three photographs of this session. Cindy is a mechanic we know in Final Fantasy XV and Helly Valentine is one of the few cosplayers who have managed to bring her to life.

These are the final fantasy cosplays introduced by Helly Valentine to celebrate the anniversary of Square Enix’s most popular franchise. If you like her work, I recommend that you follow her on her social networks, as she is quite active and uploads content every day.