Helly valentine She is one of the most popular models and cosplayers in recent years, as she often plays video game, anime and manga characters in an incredible way before she begins to undress them. One of his best cosplays is that of Mitsuri Kanroji, the pillar of Demon Slayer’s love or Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The anime of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer is currently airing its second season, so anime and manga fans should be happy with the helly valentine cosplays. Although the Pillar of Love does not currently appear on screen, he is one of the most popular characters in Demon Slayer cosplayers.

“Have you seen the Demon Slayer movie yet?“The cosplayer asked the first time she shared a photo of her Mitsuri Kanroji cosplay, the pillar of love of Demon slayer. Back then, his costume was very well received for his kinship with the character as we see him in the Kimetsu no Yaiba anime and manga.

Helly Valentine is an acquaintance erocosplayer, which is why he usually interprets the characters in faithful and alternative versions, the latter much more daring than what we are used to seeing in the original work. This spin on cosplays is one of the main factors behind the popularity of Disharmonic.

If you like the work of Helly Valentine and her cosplays I recommend that you follow her on her social networks, as Disharmonica is usually quite active and publishes new photos almost every day. If you like Helly Valentine and Demon Slayer cosplays, Shinobu Kocho cosplay, Demon Slayer’s insect pillar, might be to your liking.