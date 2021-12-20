Hellstorm, Warren Ellis’s first work pushed the boundaries of what Marvel allowed in its comics to the limit, in fact, to Hell and back.

Daimon Hellstorm was born during a time of occult fashion, and in the 90s, with the wave of terror and monsters looking almost romantic, he was brought back. The series did not last long, some of his spirit sisters like Ghost Rider had more opportunities. Panini reunites the last stage of the series of the Son of Satan, written by him at that time unknown Warren Ellis, and now a recognized comic book star, demons, blood, terror and mystery come together in the life of Daimon Hellstorm.

During the nineties the House of Ideas increased its production, adding lines such as the Children of Midnight or 2099, it recovered secondary characters and created new groups, sometimes with new protagonists and at other times with veterans in its ranks. With the crisis of the end of the century, most of these collections were closed due to low sales in a market saturated with super heroic titles, and in which the prizes almost always went to the Distinguished Competition, and to Vertigo, its most adult line.

Daimon Hellstorm was a secondary that was born during the convulsive 70, a time when mysticism and Satanism returned to gain strength. The character was the son of Satan, yes, the one from the Bible, but he fought his father for helping human beings, and saving their souls from hell. He did not enjoy great popularity, but he became part of the Defenders and formed a sentimental partner with Gata Infernal, a much loved character. After a long oblivion, Rafael Nieves and Michael Bair took up the character, after some appearance in titles of the Children of Midnight that Howard Mackie controlled, and transformed him physically, with a more infernal aspect, and with a harsher and more dangerous attitude, over 90s and their week-old beards and dirty raincoats.

The team ended up joining Leonardo Manco, an artist with dirty lines and with a clear tendency to ugliness and terror. After the departure of Nieves, Marvel decided to emulate its competitors, and look for a writer from the other side of the pond, a young Warren Ellis. With him came a wave of savagery, brutality, cruelty, and a twist on the character that made him a mainstay within the power estates within the supernatural world of the House of Ideas. He liked it so much that he was granted permission for another series, Satana, Hellstorm’s sister.

It didn’t catch on and never saw the light of day, but it did allow Ellis to tell the story of a secondary avenger, Doctor Druid. The Druid miniseries went from 8 to 4 issues, leaving the story about magic, the powers that manipulate reality, and the mystique of the secret British order in the water, but again provided Ellis with another series, Doctor Strange. The Scotsman had gained a reputation for being dark, and in the end he did not stay in the series either, but he continued to collaborate more or less regularly with Marvel, after confirming his great ability, to this day.

In the short year that he was able to direct Daimon’s destiny, Ellis took it upon himself to create a mystery about what Hellstorm was now, because he was no longer a superhero, nor a half demon, he was something else. Based on small sagas of maximum 3 numbers, he raised the change, and the objective of the character. He added new secondary ones, a Satanist who remembers the creator of the movement in the real world, a Satanist vigilante who would be a love interest, and solved some issues that had been left hanging from the previous stage. Above all, he closed the story with Infernal Cat, who had been devastated after going down to hell to retrieve Daimon’s soul. With his style not yet very defined, Ellis was cutting, cruel, direct, with a language that moved between flowery and slum, his voice was already strong, but it was not yet well outlined or built.

Leonardo Manco’s evolution to drawing since he landed in number 6 of the series, to the Druida series, is spectacular. The artist, fond of large dark spots, stripes and forcing perspectives, was accompanied by a color that often became monochromatic to distill horror in his vignettes. A capacity that refined and improved over time, being more effective and elegant, but without losing that initial savagery.

The volume that Panini has edited, retrieves the last 12 issues of the series, the Druida miniseries, and the first unpublished issue of Satana. With some wonderful extras, which include the original pages of another issue that also did not see the light of Ellis, and the color tests of Ariel Olivetti for the Hellstorm sister series.

Hellstorm by Warren Ellis It is a first-time work, remarkable in relation to what it developed within a publishing house so “White” like Marvel, but still not harnessing or realizing Ellis’s full potential. A work that exemplifies what the 90s were, bad attitudes, a lot of violence, and cool characters, but also the impatience and cuts to the authors, who many times saw their works close without being able to finish their work.