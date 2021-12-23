Mexico is a country that embraces cultures and opens its doors to commerce and differences that provide new experiences, an example of this is the opening planned for December 25 of the first official Hello Kitty coffee shop in all of Latin America, the brand and fictional character belongs to the Japanese company Sanrio, and designed by Yuko Shimizu in 1974, to later arrive in the United States in 1976 and it is in 2021 when Hello Kitty arrives in CDMX with the opportunity to experience something new.

Hello Kitty Cafe

The fans of the white kitten in Mexico will be able to experience a whole new experience full of glamor, color and sweetness, inside the first floor of Plaza Carso in the interior of Mexico City, which gutter with a page Web where it is already possible to obtain information and make reservations.

The inauguration took place in recent days, however, the opening to the general public is planned to take place on December 25, so that consumers in Mexico will be able to live an entire experience at the hands of the kitten. white this christmas.

In social networks

The opening of the new cafeteria is one of the most anticipated events by Internet users, since this culinary experience is not only limited to it, but the new cafe seeks to provide an experience, since it has a dress code, the which must be taken if it is expected to be able to enter. During the opening of the cafeteria, various instagramers and influencers have made known the outfits with which they attended such a colorful event, allowing to observe a dominant style similar to various Japanese anime, where many colors are appreciated, in clothes and hair, and dresses which have striking shapes and figures.

In addition, within the various digital platforms, Internet users have shown that the official opening of the new cafeteria is an event that is eagerly awaited and an active conversation has started using two hashtags, the first #HelloKittyCafe, which refers to to the opening of the cafeteria and the second #glamkittynight, usually used to refer to the dress code of the place.

Finally Hello Kitty Café in Mexico! 😍😍 I can’t wait to go anymore! 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/dpPqlTbhXg – Ale (@BelleVanille) December 23, 2021

Hello Kitty is a character that has transcended generations, and remains active within the taste of consumers, this anthropomorphic kitten created in 1974, has transcended from cartoons, collectibles to the world of experiences, since it has official spaces around the world. mute, among which are some official coffee shops in countries like Hong Kong, Seoul, California and now Mexico.

In addition, it has other types of activities such as a Hello Kitty spa and beauty salon (Middle East), an eva Air Hello Kitty Airplane (Taiwan), Sanrio Puroland (Tokyo), Hotel Jen Puteri Harbor (Malaysia), for which the Opening themed cafeteria of this style in Mexico represents a great opportunity for growth in terms of confidence and economic development of the city.

