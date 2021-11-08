The Hellboy character has been in the movies with moderate success, and television may be a much more suitable format.

The two deliveries of Hellboy from Guillermo del Toro (2004 – 2008) in which he starred Ron Perlman they garnered rave reviews and a large fan base, although they only grossed $ 267 million between the two. That’s why there were always people who asked to close the trilogy with a third film. But instead, in 2019 they decided to do a reboot that starred David harbor (Stranger Things). The result was quite disappointing as it only raised 55 million with a budget of 50 million.

Now is the time for you Hellboy come back, but this time it will be in a television series, a format that may be quite successful for this character. Since the president of Millennium Media, Jeffrey Greenstein, spoke in a recent interview about the different projects the production company is working on. It revealed that while they have only focused on movies to date, they now plan to expand their franchises to television. These projects include series based on Has Fallen, Rambo, Expendables and Hellboy.

What will the series be about?

As we already know, Hellboy He is an interdimensional demon who came to Earth as a child and grew up fighting monsters and different evil beings. So the series could show what your daily life is like while facing the forces of evil. So let’s hope they tell us soon which actor will play this beloved character. Although the chosen one should know that he will have to undergo tough make-up sessions so that this peculiar hero looks good on screen.

For now we do not know if they will premiere on traditional networks or will it be a streaming product. But it is clear that Hellboy would fit perfectly in HBO Max or Netflix.