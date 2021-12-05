There is less than a week to complete the The Game Awards 2021, a celebration of the best video games, content creators and events related to the interactive entertainment industry. The organizer Geoff keighley has said on multiple occasions that big surprises await us at the event, and one of them could be Hellblade 2 from Ninja Theory.

According Jeff grub in a GamesBeat Decides broadcast, where they asked him if he was aware of a game that would be revealed at The Game Awards, most likely we will see the reveal of Hellblade II, just as in 2019 the first Hellblade was shown in this same event.

For a couple of months Jeff grubb He has talked about a possible Hellblade 2 announcement at The Game Awards 2021, and this weekend he reinforced the idea. “I’m leaning that Hellblade II is still there just because I haven’t heard anything to the contrary.”, He clarifies.

The first time we saw Hellblade II It was with the announcement of the Xbox Series X. with a trailer captured using the game engine to demonstrate the new graphics capabilities of the console. The most recent advance came in June of this year, when Ninja theory gave us a behind-the-scenes look at Hellblade II.

At the moment this is the only thing that is known about the possible announcement of Hellblade II during The Game Awards 2021, which is not out of the question considering that HellBlade: Senua’s Sacrifice was featured at this very event. Meanwhile, it is possible to enjoy the first installment optimized for Xbox Series X | S with Ray Tracing and 4k resolution.