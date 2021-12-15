During the Game Awards gala we were able to see many advertisements and trailers, both for announced games and projects that we still did not know about. Among all that tide of games, there were some that stood out from the rest, and one of them was, without a doubt, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, the Ninja Theory title that surprised by its incredible technical quality. Although many did not believe it during the gala (we know it is difficult), Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 trailer was pure gameplay, according to Ninja Theory.

The person in charge of confirming that the trailer they showed at the Game Awards was gameplay has been David garcia, audio director of the title, who in a series of tweets has confirmed that what was shown was played by a member of the study, thus eliminating any kind of doubt about whether what was seen in Hellblade 2 was gameplay or not.

Some audio notes about our gameplay trailer: https://t.co/eJxBL8F3wU

-Almost all 3d sounds use Project acoustics and spatial audio: incredible technologies.

-Everything in this demo is in engine, real time, no tricks. This is real. As such not everything is perfect (yet: D) – David García (@dagadi) December 12, 2021

This is a piece of our game 🙂 played by one member of our team. Hope this is more clear for you! – David García (@dagadi) December 12, 2021

We still have a long way to go to be able to enjoy Senua’s next adventure for ourselves.But from what little we have been able to see, it aims to be much more ambitious than its first part (which recently received a patch for Series X | S). Ninja Theory is working very hard to satisfy both fans of the previous installment and new players, and we are convinced that they will succeed.