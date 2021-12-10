He was one of the great anticipated of the gala.

It has been made to wait, but last morning, December 9, the new edition of The Game Awards took place, the most important video game awards gala in the industry, but which, ironically, is best known for the advertisements that are made in it, thereby giving rise to many companies take the opportunity to make big announcements in it, being Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 one of the announcements during the night.

In this way, the title of Ninja Theory, which was previously announced, made an appearance in the form of a new and spectacular gameplay in which the new proposal could be seen in great detail while the show was presented by Geoff Keighley , to which we must add that it was one of the most rumored games to appear during the gala.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 shown in impressive gameplay during The Game Awards gala

As can be seen, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 shows all the potential that the new generation has, this being shown through a trailer of more than six minutes has shown all gameplay mechanics and playability. Said and done, you can see the trailer in question below:

Said and done, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is postulated as one of Microsoft’s great games for next year, being, according to the words of Phil Spencer in the past, one of those titles that can attract the majority public to Xbox consoles, both the One model and Series X and Series S, as well as the subscription services of the company or, what is the same, the Xbox Game Pass.

Regarding the game, it must be said that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is an action-adventure title that features different elements of psychological horror. In this way, the title, after Microsoft’s acquisition of Ninja Theory, became an exclusive of this company.

In it we will continue the story of Senua after the events of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, and being classified as a direct sequel to this same title. In this way, the title will make use of different mechanics to defeat enemies, in the same way that interaction with the environment will be of great importance. Otherwise, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 currently lacks a release date.

