

Dec 15, 2021 at 5:53 PM CET



Hellas Verona was eliminated this Wednesday from the Italian Cup, losing their round of 32 duel against Empoli (3-4), in a match in which the Argentine Giovanni Simeone did not play.

El Cholito, author of twelve goals in Serie A, had no minutes in a Verona that fell to a brace from Leonardo Mancuso and goals from Andrea La Mantia and Albanian Nedim Bajrami. The Veronese box touched an epic comeback in the last minutes, when he cut from 1-4 to 3-4 with goals from Serbian Ivan Ilic and Antonino Ragusa. Thus, the Hellas Verona confirms that it suffers from dependence on the son of Cholo Simeone, a direct participant in 14 of the 33 goals that the Italian squad has scored at Calcio.

The Empoli, which this season already achieved away victories against Juventus and the Naples in Serie A, He will look for another feat against Inter Milan in the round of 16 to establish himself as the ‘giant killer’ of the category. The team trained by Aurelio Andreazzoli has won three of their last four matches in the domestic championship, in a clear ascending line and aspiring to postulate as the great revelation of Calcio.

Atalanta-Venice, Milan-Genoa and Udinese-Lazio are the other clashes scheduled in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup. Napoli and current champions Juventus are still waiting to meet their rivals.