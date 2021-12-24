Helium Audio Converter, convert MP3 to different formats

When it comes to converting, most output formats also support the volume normalization that we can configure from the encoder itself. However, as a security measure, we must mention that this program does not allow files with DRM to be converted.

Helium Audio Converter, is an application that allows us to carry out these conversions between the most used formats such as AAC, FLAC, M4A, M4B, MP3, MP4, MPC, Ogg Vorbis, Wave, WAVPack and WMA, without loss of quality and keeping the metadata information in the converted files.

Audio converters are very useful programs that will not allow you to read the source file and save it in a new format at our choice so that we do not have any compatibility problems with the indifference of the device where we are going to reproduce it.

Move files from one format to another in seconds

Once we run the program, we find an elegant interface with a black background, clearly showing all its options in Spanish, without the need to incorporate additional or complicated menus to use. We can add both files individually and folders, by clicking on the “Add folders” and “Add files” buttons that are located on your toolbar. It is also compatible with the drag and drop option. Once added, it will show us the name of the file, artist, title, album, length, bitrate, size and format.

Exit options

Before proceeding to carry out the conversion, we must make some adjustments in the “Output options” section that we find at the bottom. Here we will establish an output location, where the new converted file will be saved and which by default coincides with the same source folder. We must also set conversion format. Depending on the type of file we choose, the application offers more or fewer encoding options, MP3 being one of the most options in this section.

When displaying the tab we will find all the compatible formats such as MP3, MP4, Wabe, Ogg Vorbis, etc. Right next to it, if the format allows it, we find the “Options” button. When clicking on it, a new window appears where we can configure the encoding options, like quality. There is also the possibility of checking the “Use normalization” box, both on the track and on the album.

Other configuration settings

In the toolbar we also find the “Options” section that may be interesting to view before making the conversion. When clicking on it, a window appears where we can choose how to handle the conflicting file names. So we can choose between overwriting the file, skipping the conversion of that particular file, or adding a number to the file name.

We can also indicate if we want to delete the source files after performing the conversion and to notify us as a warning when conversions from worse to better bitrate format are going to be carried out.

Perform conversion

Once we have finished making the configuration settings, which as we have seen are quite simple and quick to select, we can start the conversion process. To do this, click on the button “Turn into” that we find in the lower right part.

The program has high-speed processing, so it will only take a few seconds to do its job. Once finished, a floating poster will appear informing us of its completion and giving the option to open the folder where the file has been stored.

Conclusions: is it a good option?

As we can see, Helium Audio Converter is a good program to convert our MP3 files to other formats, so there is no compelling reason why we should not consider using them. It’s free, requires little system resources, and allows batch file processing. Its use is very simple, so it can be used by any type of user, even those with less experience.

Practically does not have particularly relevant negative pointsIn addition to not allowing editing of metadata, it does not allow conversion with DRM-protected files, nor can it extract audio from videos. It is true that it has a lot of competition, but anyone who is looking for a program with which to convert music files, being able to choose the quality of the format and everything in a simple way, is an option that we must take into account.

Helium Audio Converter free download

Helium Audio Converter is a free app and fully functional for Windows that we can download from the developer’s website. It is compatible with Windows 10 (64-bit) and Windows 11 operating systems. The program is free of viruses and also advertising, something to keep in mind, especially since it is a free version.

Once the heliumconverter.exe file has been downloaded, we execute it and the installation will be carried out easily through its wizard since we will not have to carry out any type of previous configuration to carry it out. In addition, the application is translated into Spanish so that we do not have any problems when using it.

Other converters as alternatives

If we are looking for a program with which to carry out format conversions of our songs, we must take into account other equally interesting alternative applications such as:

Pepsky Audio Converter

With this program we can transfer our music files from one format to another, being compatible with MP3, WAV, WMA, AAC, AU, AIF, APE, VOC, FLAC, M4A, OGG, etc. We can configure the output format, as well as the frequency, the channels, the ratio and the volume of the songs. It has several conversion profiles and we will have the ability to manually adjust the settings for each format. We can download Pepsky Audio Converter for free by clicking on this link to its official website.

Freac

We are talking about some of the most popular audio converters. It is compatible with popular and widely used formats such as MP3, AAC, FLAC, among others. It also has a CD extractor, allows you to import CDDB information to be able to consult the information of a song and includes its own integrated player. In addition, it has full support for Unicode in both labels and file names. If we want to use Freac, we can free download from their website.

Freemake Audio Converter

This program stands out for being compatible with more than 50 audio formats, including MP3, WMA, WAV, M4A, FLAC, AAC, among others. Among its features, it should be noted that it has the ability to extract audio from video files. In addition, it has several audio quality profiles that we can customize to our liking, as well as the possibility of joining several songs into one. Freemake Audio Converter is free and we can download it from this link to your home page.