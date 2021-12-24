The list of participants in the Race of Champions 2022 continues to grow. The promoter of the event has confirmed the presence on the snow and ice of Pite Havsbad, in Sweden. The four-time Indy 500 champion and the reigning Race of Champions champion will battle for honors in the individual category, in addition to forming the Latin American team at the ROC Nations Cup. Hélio Castroneves represents the excellence of IndyCar as the winner of more than 30 races in the category, as well as being the driver with the most victories in the Indy 500 – along with AJ Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears – and the current winner of the event. For its part, Benito Guerra joins the list of rally drivers present at the event.

Hélio Castroneves, regular face of the Race of Champions and Brazilian motorsport legend, has noted: «I’m very excited to be back in the Race of Champions. It is always an honor to compete against the best of the best. I really want to try the new format of the event. For its part, Benito Guerra appears not only as the current champion of the Race of Champions, but with a rather interesting record in rallies who has his 2012 PWRC title as a highlight: “I am excited to be a part of this incredible competition once again. We are sure to have a very close battle. I will do my best to try to retain my title. I am grateful for the support of my partners, all the Mexican fans and my family. They all keep pushing me».

Jimmie Johnson to represent NASCAR in the 2022 Race of Champions Read news

Fredrik Johnsson, head of the Race of Champions, is convinced that the addition of Hélio Castroneves and Benito Guerra will give an extra extra competitiveness to an event that will be held for the first time on ice: «These two drivers represent very different disciplinesbut both have shown in recent years that they can be very competitive in the Race of Champions. Both have performed at a high level on asphalt in previous eventsso now it will be very interesting to see how they both adapt to racing on ice and snow. We are all waiting to see if they can surprise their rivals in the renewed Race Of Champions in Sweden. It will be interesting to see how it all unfolds».