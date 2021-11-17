There are garments that have the ability to easily adapt to any situation and time of day and, therefore, we love them. Versatility is one of those qualities that many of us look for in clothing and, without a doubt, the last look Helen Lindes seems to us to be a great idea to adapt to our wardrobe.





The fact is that today the model has presented the new Rowenta steam iron that is ready to revolutionize our daily life by making it much easier and faster, more than anything because it makes clothes iron themselves.

Thus, to put a face to this event, Helen Lindes not only has not disappointed us, but has conquered us thanks to a Hugo Boss wide leg trouser suit and lilac blazer jacket that he has combined with a white t-shirt and some high suede boots, also lilac, by designer Luis Onofre (418 euros) absolutely wonderful.





This is a great set that fits perfectly with our outfit office or for more special occasions, it is even ideal as a guest look. An absolute success.

Photos | Gtres