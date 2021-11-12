The American company The Kraft Heinz Company, specialized in food, drink and condiments, launches a new edition of Heinz Tomato Ketchup, Marz Edition, which is the result of more than two years of research in collaboration with researcher Andrew Palmer from the Institute of Technology from Florida, where the harvest is done imitating the conditions of Mars.

A team of Heinz experts called “Tomato Masters” led by the researcher, collaborated with 14 astrobiologists to mimic the conditions of the soil, temperature and water of the neighboring planet, and the result was innovative for the brand, tomatoes were grown with the expectations of brand standards and taste.

“Working with Heinz has allowed us to see what the possibilities are for long-term food production beyond Earth. We can learn a lot from working with one of the largest food companies in the world, ”said researcher Palmer.

Is cultivation on Mars possible?

Today, there are more and more projects to grow food in space and since NASA announced its future mission to Mars to establish the first human colonies, there have been challenges, one of them is the need to produce food in an environment hostile to life.

Previously, the University of Wageningen, in the Netherlands, have managed to grow vegetables by emulating the conditions of Mars. Their crops have been subjected to ultraviolet radiation and have run the risk that they could contain metals such as lead, arsenic or mercury.

Another obstacle they encountered was the need for a power source, according to National Geographic, only 43 percent of the sunlight that Earth receives reaches Mars. Likewise, the earth of the red planet lacks the necessary nutrients to promote the growth of vegetables.

So far, among the successful crops, there have been radishes, tomatoes, peas or rye and NASA has also carried out experiments for the cultivation of potatoes.

Heinz’s experiment

After 2,000 hours of a pilot study of 30 tomato plants, which grew to 450 grown in individual buckets, four potential options were preselected.

Heinz’s successful experiment was conducted in a greenhouse known as the Red House installed at the Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Innovative Design in Palm Bay and was specifically designed to emulate the growing conditions of the Red Planet.

The facility designated for the study has LED lighting, 3,500 kilos of analog Martian regolith and soil from the Mohave desert, with conditions of strict temperature control and regular irrigation.

The project only produced hundreds of tomatoes, but for a brand with more than 100 years of experience it was a breakthrough in the future of food.

Heinz is not limited to content, it is committed to resistant packaging off the planet

As part of its space agriculture proposal, Heinz created a limited series of bottle prototypes for the limited edition at its facility in California.

The product presented this week, was launched into the Earth’s atmosphere reaching almost 37 kilometers and has survived temperatures of 70 degrees Celsius.

Marz Edition will only be tasted by the in-house team at Heinz, however they overcame the challenge of getting the right light, temperature and irrigation to harvest in Martian conditions and this will surely lead to larger crops in the future and in the agriculture, the benefits are enormous because it can help the Earth to farm in hostile conditions.

