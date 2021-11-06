“It is a clear example of how brands create products to be able to access this type of sponsorship, although we all know who Heineken is,” he points out. But the benefits are greater, he adds. Sponsoring the Grand Prize will be very profitable for the company because the visibility gained is comparable to the magnitude of the event.

According to Lie, this year they expect a capacity of 320,000 people, almost 25,000 less than there were in the racetrack in 2019. However, Formula 1 will leave more indirect advertising impacts, through the different global platforms that will broadcast the race or that they spread allegorical content to the championship on wheels.

In addition to the brand display, Lie is convinced that this sponsorship helps them differentiate themselves from the competition. By market share, Grupo Modelo is its direct competitor, whose experience marketing strategy -in part- relies on events. The closest one is Corona Capital, a musical meeting that will take place on November 20 and 21, also at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome.

Access to Formula 1 consumption

Another of the decisions that prompted Heineken to sponsor Formula 1 was to want to expand its audience segments. Although, the manager of the brewery recognizes that until recently the race was associated with luxury brands and elitism, now access is being democratized and the racetrack is no longer only attended by the racing fan or the upper-class consumer.

“We have seen consumers from different social classes and a lot of openness to getting to know motor sports, the drivers, the smell of the tires and the noise of the engines. With this sponsorship we want to be a more inclusive brand, regardless of gender, social class and age, as long as they are young people over 18 years old ”, he says.

With this business objective, Heineken found in the colorful style of Villagomez the opportunity to communicate that Formula 1 is a motor sport that brings together different types of Mexican consumers. It is not the first time that the brewery has sponsored this event, however, it is the first time that it has promoted the Grand Prize with an art made by a contemporary artist who stands out for creating murals that portray Mexican traditions, alebrijes and folklore.

According to the Heineken executive, only then could they connect emotionally at the local level. The art shows a reinterpretation of the feathered serpent, its body simulates the race track and inside there are details allegorical to Mexican popular culture, such as corn, as well as the star that represents the icon of the beer brand.

All sponsorship is a subtle form of advertising, but in the background the goal is to reach more potential consumers in order to increase the sales of a business. In this case, Diez reiterates that the brewery wants Mexicans to associate their brand with the championship.

The mural, on the one hand, connects with more consumers since the values ​​or qualities represented in the snake correspond to Mexican popular culture. To this is added the sense of belonging that the participation of the Mexican driver Checo Pérez awakens, while the non-alcoholic beer that sponsors the event is the key for Heineken to be present in the moments of consumption, and not only in Formula 1.