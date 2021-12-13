BELGRADE (AP) – Heavy snowfalls wreaked havoc across the Balkans on Sunday, clogging traffic, forcing flights to be canceled and disrupting public transportation.

Power outages and damage to structures due to falling trees were reported in various parts of Serbia. Many were the trucks that skidded on roads made slippery due to ice, and others were stuck on the road.

Much of western Serbia was left without power, as authorities urged citizens to stay home and do what they can to conserve energy.

In the capital, several trees fell from the weight of the snow, causing damage to cars and buildings. There were people who had to be rescued by being trapped in their vehicles.