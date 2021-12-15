A couple of years ago a healthy version of chocolate custard using persimmon with cocoa and yogurt. It was undoubtedly a nutritious dessert or snack, although personally I was not very convinced by the description of custard. Based on that idea, we version the recipe to create a pudding or cream plus chocolaty in a vegan version, ideal to crown a party menu.

The base of this dessert is the same as the famous recipe, the very ripe pulp of persimmon persimmon, a fruit that, when ripe, becomes very sweet and jelly. It is also a way to vary the typical ripe banana-based desserts, whose flavor can end up saturating a bit. In addition to cocoa powder we add a part of melted chocolateWell, this is how it will be a real chocolate cream, allowing us a more special whimsical touch since we are thinking about the holidays.

Instead of yogurt, which sometimes contributes too much acidity, the other great component of this cream is the soft or silky tofuNowadays it is also easy to find in tubs as if it were cream cheese spread. The texture of the pudding can be adjusted to taste, depending on whether you like it more or less thick (it will thicken more when cooling), and also depending on the fruit used.

Remove the pulp from the persimón or persimones, according to size. The weight is approximate, depending on the type of specimen; you have to make sure they are very soft to the touch. Put in the glass of a blender or food processor. Read: WHY DO WE EAT SWEET WHEN WE ARE DEPRESSED? Melt the chopped chocolate in a bain-marie or in the microwave at short intervals and medium power, taking care not to burn it. Blend the persimmon with the vanilla or cinnamon (or both) and the tofu. Add the chocolate and cocoa and shred again until you have a homogeneous cream. Taste and adjust the flavor with more vanilla or add a little liquid sweetener, stevia or date syrup, if necessary. Adjust the texture to taste taking into account that it will thicken more when cooling. You can add more tofu, a little non-dairy milk or water. Distribute in glasses or glasses, cover and refrigerate a few hours before serving, ensuring that it is not too cold at the time of tasting.

With what to accompany the chocolate cream

Thinking of this chocolate and persimmon cream as a festive dessert we can crown it with different accompaniments that provide color and texture. Red fruits always work well and combine wonderfully with chocolate, such as raspberries, strawberries or currants, and chopped nuts, better if they are toasted, will give that crunchy point so appetizing. We like the green touch of the pistachios, but you can use hazelnuts, almonds, peanuts … and finally decorate with mint leaves or a little cocoa powder.

