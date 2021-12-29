Today we are more used to having good pineapples all year round in any supermarket, but it still retains that exotic air and a certain luxury that many of us associate with special occasions. That is why we like to recover it for dessert on party menus like Christmas, since it is also very light, digestive and puts the refreshing icing on a copious lunch or dinner.

Simply natural, when it is good, it is a delight in itself, but we like to dress it up a bit and cook it to give it that festive touch that you want on dates like New Year’s Eve. In this case we propose to combine it with very winter flavors, using fresh orange juice to give it sweetness and the aroma of many spices.

We add honey or agave or date syrup as an optional ingredient to taste, if our fruits were not sweet enough, but we recommend doing without more sweeteners and relying on the natural sugar of pineapple and orange. In addition to vanilla we include other possible spices that can be added, but are not strictly necessary in case you can’t find them.

Cut the pineapple into cubes generous bite size, discarding the central trunk if it were very hard and fibrous, and the “eyes” of the bark that the sides may have. Squeeze the juice from the oranges and open the vanilla in half, in a longitudinal cut, scraping the seeds. Arrange the juice, the split pod, the seeds and other spices to taste in a large pot or casserole. Heat slightly and add the pineapple. Stir well and let it warm up without boiling. Read: THIS CANCER-FIGHTING MEDICINE CAN HELP YOUR HEART Keep cooking, stirring occasionally, about 20-30 minutes, until the pineapple is tender, juicy and sweet. Taste the syrup and add the honey or syrup only if necessary, stirring well. Remove from heat and leave cool in the pot an hour. Divide into bowls or individual dishes and refrigerate until ready to serve, with fine lime zest and grains of pomegranate or red berries to taste.

With what to accompany the pineapple in orange syrup

In addition to serving the rested pineapple With the freshly grated and fresh lime zest, and the pomegranate or red fruits, we can add toasted nuts or a little grated, or even melted, high-purity dark chocolate to create a contrast of textures and temperatures. If you like, mint or spearmint will also add color and freshness.

