The crispbread toast disseminated by the Wasa brand, called knäckebrot in German, they are a very popular and versatile type of biscuit that gives a lot of play at any time of the day. This recipe is an easy homemade version where we don’t use yeast – so they aren’t really bread-, loaded with fiber and plant nutrients thanks to the combination of seeds and cereals.





We can give them two finishes, as we see in the photograph: covering them with more seeds or leaving them smooth. The second option allows us to stretch the dough much more to make it very thin and crisp, and then allows us to spread without problems creams and hummus-type patés, peanut butter or creamy cheeses, but the seed coverage gives us more flavor and increases the content. final nutritional.

The rest of the indicated dough is important because it is a very humid mixture, in which we need the seeds to hydrate a little and oat flakes grow and expand. Even so, depending on the type of ingredients, the final humidity can vary; If you see that it is still very wet, you can let it rest for a few more minutes or add a little more oatmeal. In any case, it will be a very thick and moist porridge, not a bread dough that can be kneaded.

Mix in a bowl all the seeds and separate 50 g (if we want to cover all the slices) or 25 g (if we want to cover only half). Combine the rest with the other ingredients except the water. Add the water and stir well with a spatula or large spoon until you have a very homogeneous, moist mixture. Cover with a clean cloth and leave stand for about 20 minutes. Read: Babies with little calcium Preheat the oven to 160ºC with air or 175ºC with heat up and down, and prepare a couple of trays with non-stick paper. Separate the dough into Two parts and distribute on both trays. Squash and stretch into a more or less rectangular shape with the moistened back of a spatula or spoon until leave a very thin thickness, a few millimeters. It can also be covered with a sheet of non-stick paper and roll over, but we will not be able to remove the paper until the first baking. Cover with the seeds that have been saved, pressing to stick them (optional) and bake for 15 minutes. Remove carefully, take to a board and cut into slices of the desired size, without separating them. Bake again for another 30-35 minutes, until lightly toasted, and run the knife through the marked cuts again to separate them.

With what to accompany the crusty bread

Very tasty on their own as accompaniment to any mealFor example, to give a crunchy and nutritious touch to vegetable creams and soups, we can top these crusty bread toasts with all kinds of healthy ingredients, such as fresh cheese or its vegan version, avocado, grilled vegetables or ratatouille, canned tuna, piquillo peppers, smoked salmon, hummus, fruit, etc.

