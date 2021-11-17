The freezer is a great friend to always have healthy and simple resources to use in our weekly menus, very practical for fish. The salmon fillets, in individual portions and totally clean, they admit techniques such as steam, microwave or oven, but grilled They are especially good when cooked well with a dressing like tangerine sauce.





The only secret to delicious grilled salmon is in reduce humidity as much as possible and let it brown well on the outside while keeping the inside juicy. For this we need to dry it very well with kitchen paper and season it, at least 15 minutes before cooking. You have to be generous with the salt so that it penetrates your meat, removing the moisture from the fish.

For the glaze we have been inspired by the typical teriyaki style sauce, using natural tangerine juice as a sweetener and citrus flavor, which balances and refreshes the fat of oily fish. While the salmon is resting, we cook it to reduce and thicken it, achieving a more concentrated flavor.

Take the fish out of the fridge long enough to warm up (defrost in the fridge overnight or all day if using frozen). Dry very well with kitchen paper and season with salt and pepper on all sides. Add salt generously so that it is well visible; then we can discard the excess. Place on clean kitchen paper and let stand 15 minutes in a cool area. Meanwhile, squeeze the juice from the tangerines in a small saucepan and add the soy sauce, vinegar, sweet wine, a little grated or ground ginger, hot sauce to taste and a pinch of pepper. Heat and cook over low heat for about 15 minutes, until slightly reduced. Read: How to integrate new collaborators into your medical office Dry the salmon again with kitchen paper. Heat on strong fire In a griddle or non-stick frying pan, add a little oil and immediately afterwards the salmon, lowering the heat to medium and pressing the pieces gently with a spatula for a minute. Paint with the glaze while it finishes cooking on that side, depending on the point (2-3 more minutes). Turn carefully, re-glaze and continue cooking with gentle pressure. Remove to serving plates, bathe with the rest of the marinade or the juices from the pan and add white sesame to taste.

With what to accompany the glazed salmon

Some grilled salmon fillets They accept all kinds of side dishes, depending on our appetite, our needs or the time of day we serve it. Steamed or roasted vegetables like broccoli, sweet potato or cauliflower go very well, and can be combined with a cereal or whole grain such as rice or quinoa. We can also serve the fish with a warm salad or a wok-type stir fry of julienned vegetables and prawns.

