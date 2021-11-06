Start getting pumpkin puree well in advance. To do this, follow these indications. It is important to drain it very well for hours. Weigh the necessary 350 g, approximately.

Preheat the oven to 200ºC. To make the base, mix the oatmeal, almond, quinoa flour and flax in a food processor or processor, adding cinnamon if desired, with a little salt. Add the peanut butter, yogurt and date paste, or use a couple of raw pitted dates.

Mix well until you get a crumb-like texture and add milk or water little by little, working by hand until you get a moist but not sticky dough. This can also be done by hand. Stretch with a roller, between sheets of non-stick paper to make it easier, and take to a curly tart mold (25-28 cm) previously greased with oil.

Adjust well with your hands, making sure that it is not too thick, trimming the possible excess of dough. Prick the base with a fork and bake for 10-15 minutes, just until it starts to brown. Take out and let cool.

Beat all the other ingredients in a bowl with manual or electric stirrers, until you have a homogeneous thick mass, no lumps. Taste if desired and adjust the amount of sweetener or spices to taste. To give it a more intense color, you can add ground turmeric.

Pour onto the precooked base carefully. Bake lowering the temperature to 175ºC, about 30-35 minutes, until set. Check the point by poking the center with a toothpick. Let cool completely before cutting, and store, if any, in the fridge.