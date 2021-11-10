To add a new recipe to our repertoire of healthy dishes with the autumn sweet potato, we bring one of those versatile ideas that can help us with different meals of the day. As we usually do with avocados or mushrooms, the sweet potato or sweet potato stuffed with egg and different vegetables is an easy and nutritionally complete recipe.





Rich in good quality carbohydrates, vitamins, vegetable proteins and a lot of fiber, the sweet potato is a more nutritious filling food than the potato and that can give a lot of play at this time. According to the size From each specimen we can make a more or less substantial plate, also choosing eggs with the size according to the hole we make for the filling.

You just have to start from one vegetable already roasted or cooked that we can empty without difficulty -be careful not to break it, leaving part of its pulp, and fill it with a vegetable or light mixture of vegetables before crowning it with a raw egg, which will curdle in the oven to the desired point. We can leave the sweet potatoes already cooked and even emptied in advance and it will only take a few minutes.

Wash the sweet potatoes very well by rubbing or brushing the skin, removing any remnants of roots or soil, and dry. Roast in the oven at 200ºC, steamed or in the microwave, until they are very tender but still firm on the outside. It should be possible to insert the tip of a knife easily. When not burning, cut in half lengthwise and, very carefully, empty using a teaspoon, leaving part of the pulp and without going through the skin. Save what is removed for another preparation. Read: Alpha variant detected in dogs and cats with suspected myocarditis Chop a handful of fresh spinach leaves and fill in the gaps, pressing gently. Add pepper, garlic and onion powder to taste. Break each egg into a cup or bowl to make it easier to add, and carefully place on each sweet potato. If they are very large eggs, remove part of the white so that it does not overflow. Top with nutritional yeast flakes or grated cheese and more spices to taste. Bake at 200ºC with heat up and down or using the grill, until the white is white and the yolk is at the desired point, taking into account that it will continue to cook a little when removed with the residual heat.

With what to accompany the stuffed baked sweet potato

Medium small size sweet potato can be a very filling and nutritious breakfast if we need to charge the batteries well in the morning, accompanying it with some fresh fruit and the drink we usually drink (coffee, milk, tea, vegetable drink …) or simply water. For lunch we can choose a slightly larger size or take the two halves individually, and it is easy to assemble a more complete plate with a garnish of green salad or legumes, brown rice, cauliflower couscous or broccoli, etc. Another good side can be a bit of our keto garlic bread or a cloud bread roll. It is also a great dinner that hardly takes anything to prepare, especially if we leave the sweet potatoes cooked and emptied.

In Vitónica | Baked Eggs with Tomato Sauce and Roasted Pepper – Quick and Easy Healthy Recipe

In Vitónica | Baked eggs with zucchini, healthy recipe