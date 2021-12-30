All help is little when it comes to shedding a few pounds. Healthy drinks are an effective method to facilitate weight loss.

The magic slimming formula it’s surprisingly simple: spending more calories than you eat. The difficult thing is to get it …

The most effective way to achieve this is through diet and exercise. We did not discover anything new.

But luckily, they exist drinks that facilitate this weight loss, in different ways. Some reduce the absorption of fat, and others activate the metabolism or facilitate the burning of calories.



The newspaper Times of India proposes us five easy-to-make drinks that help you lose weight and lose weight.

They are also very cheap, and their ingredients are easy to find, so there is no excuse not to try any of them.

Apple vinager

It has been scientifically proven that acetic acid present in vinegar helps suppress body fat and reduce triglyceride levels in the body, if taken daily.

You just have to mix one or two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in water and spread two or three doses throughout the day.

It can be used in salads, vegetables, or drunk directly by watering it as we have commented, to reduce acidity.

Ajwain water

The ajwain seeds (they are actually a fruit), they are easy to find in stores like Amazon.

Relieve indigestion, and eliminate fungi and bacteria from the stomach, helping the intestinal flora involved in weight loss.

To prepare ajwain water, the seeds are dipped in water and left overnight. The next day they are strained, and the water is drunk on an empty stomach.

Black tea

As Times of India explains, black tea is rich in caffeine, which speeds up metabolism, which helps burn fat.

But unlike coffee, they also have polyphenols that reduce the absorption of calories, and strengthen the intestinal flora.

Ginger tea

We have already talked about ginger tea on other occasions, which is very beneficial for the body.

Ginger tea calms the appetite, if we are on a diet. It also helps prevent cardiovascular disease by its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

In addition rIt regulates blood glucose levels and reduces cholesterol.

Detox water

This drink consists of adding cucumber, lemon juice, milk leaves and a slice of ginger to a liter of water.

Let it rest for a few hours and drink it whenever you want, primarily on an empty stomach in the morning.

It looks like This water reactivates the metabolism and eliminates toxins from our body.