Among the few positive aspects that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused has been an acceleration in digitization. Some tools that were little used before have now become quite common. In your case you can observe it with alternatives such as remote medical consultations which are an option that more and more doctors are turning to. Although it is not the only example and the term healthtechs or health technologies already exists to describe products that in one way or another are used to diagnose, monitor or treat diseases.

In this regard, Luly de Samper, International Vice President of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices for Latin America, points out that during 2020 and 2021 innovative solutions have been presented to offer a rapid and effective response against the virus and its consequences. We saw not only the development and distribution of vaccines in an unprecedented period of time but also the automobile and aircraft manufacturers that have produced everything from mechanical ventilators to protective equipment for healthcare professionals.

These and countless other solutions were implemented with agility and success thanks to the collaboration of large companies and small entrepreneurs, startups, universities, governments, etc. In other words, in most cases, open innovation was the protagonist.

The risks of medical technology

He adds that one cannot ignore the fact that expanding innovation beyond their borders is often a major challenge for most organizations, as structures, processes and culture must be transformed. But above all, it is a fundamental step for those seeking leadership in their markets. Traditional innovation meets financial and professional qualification limits. It can be a very expensive process for a single company to keep up with the emergence of numerous new technologies, which can be the starting point, or even the answer, to creating a disruptive product.

On the other hand, by opting for a collaborative model, it is possible to reduce costs and development time, while accelerating the trajectory of talented entrepreneurs. In the health area, for example, we can already see great benefits in the adoption of open innovation. Examples include creating new business models, engaging the patient through digital processes, saving and optimizing resources, or even using data analytics to predict risks.

In that sense, we are now witnessing the great potential that healthtechs have to lead the next wave of open innovation in the region. New technologies are creating opportunities throughout the healthcare chain. This model has provided traditional organizations that set out to adopt it an unmatched agility to meet the needs of patients, surgeons, hospitals. Partnering with innovation hubs in different markets significantly increases our reach and resolution capacity to create real impact.

With this in mind, he concludes that it is time for medical technology companies to contribute their experience, resources and scope to become the orchestrators of the innovation ecosystem in Latin America. Partnerships with startups are enabling a more effective patient process and improvements in OR efficiency.

Other areas of health in which they have supported

In pre-pandemic initiatives, projects in the areas of oncology, cardiac arrhythmias, obesity, and endometriosis They had already addressed data management through digital resources and artificial intelligence. They are solutions that have demonstrated an enormous capacity to provide better results for the patient and savings for the health system.

The opportunities for open innovation models are limitless and large companies can play a key role in promoting startup access to a broader market while at the same time benefiting from the innovations they bring to patients already. the sustainability of health systems. Investing in this type of association has a potential for change that goes beyond the operational area itself.